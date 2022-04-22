STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delivery boy, GHMC driver held with ganja

The other accused G Sai Kumar, 23, a GHMC vehicle driver, lives in SR Nagar police station limits. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Zomato delivery boy and GHMC vehicle driver were arrested on Thursday for smuggling 5 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh and trying to sell it in the city. The accused K Laxmi Narasimha, 22, who worked as a food delivery agent with Zomato, is a resident of BK Guda. He hails from East Godavari. The other accused G Sai Kumar, 23, a GHMC vehicle driver, lives in SR Nagar police station limits. 

In a joint operation by West Zone Task Force and SR Nagar police, the two peddlers were apprehended. The two headed to Lambasingi to score ganja in the month of March and purchased 5 kg ganja at Rs 2,500 per kg. The duo decided to sell the it to customers for a price of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 a kg.

Two caught with 13K kg ganja get 20-year RI

Two persons were sentenced to 20-year-long rigorous imprisonment and were slapped with fine of Rs 1 lakh each by a trial court on Thursday for smuggling 13,000 kg of ganja. The culprits were intercepted at Pedda Amberpet toll gate in January 2020 while they were smuggling the ganja in a heavy vehicle with a concealed number plate. 

