Pimps use dating app to connect with customers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the State, sex racket organisers were found to be using a dating platform, OkCupid, for communication between prospective clients and the host. This was revealed during the investigation after Narsingi police busted a prostitution ring operating out of an apartment in the first week of April.

Earlier, stories of clients using Locanto, a user-to-user classifieds platform, have been reported. The police on Thursday found that the organisers were using OkCupid to carry out their operations. The organiser had registered herself on the OkCupid application and posted the pictures of a sex worker.

The interested customer could swipe right upon seeing the pictures. Then, the main organise would forward a secret ID which could be used to initiate interaction. The client would also be informed of the venue where he is supposed to meet the sex worker, along with the code.

The police are still figuring out the internal mode of communication used by the organisers and sex workers, and how the payments would take place, or how long it had been going on for. It was also found out that the visas of the four Uganda nationals, who were among the persons arrested for their alleged involvement into the racket, had also expired.

Modus operandi

The prospective client would swipe on the organiser’s profile, who would be using the picture of a sex worker, on OkCupid. After the initial interaction, the organiser would send a secret ID to them