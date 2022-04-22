STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pimps use dating app to connect with customers

Earlier, stories of clients using Locanto, a user-to-user classifieds platform, have been reported.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Dating apps

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the State, sex racket organisers were found to be using a dating platform, OkCupid, for communication between prospective clients and the host. This was revealed during the investigation after Narsingi police busted a prostitution ring operating out of an apartment in the first week of April. 

Earlier, stories of clients using Locanto, a user-to-user classifieds platform, have been reported. The police on Thursday found that the organisers were using OkCupid to carry out their operations. The organiser had registered herself on the OkCupid application and posted the pictures of a sex worker. 

The interested customer could swipe right upon seeing the pictures. Then, the main organise would forward a secret ID which could be used to initiate interaction. The client would also be informed of the venue where he is supposed to meet the sex worker, along with the code.

The police are still figuring out the internal mode of communication used by the organisers and sex workers, and how the payments would take place, or how long it had been going on for. It was also found out that the  visas of the four Uganda nationals, who were among the persons arrested for their alleged involvement into the racket, had also expired.

Modus operandi
The prospective client would swipe on the organiser’s profile, who would be using the picture of a sex worker, on OkCupid. After the initial interaction, the organiser would send a secret ID to them

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dating Apps OkCupid
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp