ACP suspended for 'negligence' that led to double murder near Hyderabad

He was earlier shunted out from Ibrahimpatnam division of Rachakonda commissionerate on allegations of negligence over land disputes which led to the murder

Police

DGP M Mahendar Reddy issued orders to this effect on Saturday (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former ACP Ibrahimpatnam K Balakrishna Reddy has been placed under suspension in connection with the double murder of a realtor and his associate at Ibrahimpatnam in March. DGP M Mahendar Reddy issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

He was earlier shunted out from Ibrahimpatnam division of Rachakonda commissionerate on allegations of negligence over land disputes which led to the murder.

After the arrest of the main accused in the double murder Mattareddy and his associates in March, Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issues orders attaching him to the headquarters.

After this, an inquiry continued against the official and it found that the disputes had come to Balakrishna Reddy's notice, but they were not acted upon on time.

This led to further disputes going to the next level resulting in the brutal murder of Srinivas Reddy and his associate Raghavender Reddy.

