Cricket betting drives youth to suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over his mother admonishing him for splurging money in cricket betting, a youngster died by suicide at Madhapur of Cyberabad commissionerate. Chella Pawan Kumar was found hanging at their rented home late on Friday.

His mother told police that Pawan Kumar had been spending huge amounts in cricket betting and had lost up to `1 lakh in betting. Hailing from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kumar had been running a tea stall at Siddique Nagar of Madhapur and residing in a rented house along with his mother.

Recently, he started betting on cricket matches.

A couple of days ago, he withdrew Rs 5,000 from his mother’s account without her knowledge. On knowing this, his mother scolded him. Upset over his mother’s reaction, he allegedly hanged himself.

Madhapur police registered a case and started investigation.