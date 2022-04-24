STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cricket betting drives youth to suicide

Upset over his mother admonishing him for splurging money in cricket betting, a youngster died by suicide at Madhapur of Cyberabad commissionerate.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Killed, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over his mother admonishing him for splurging money in cricket betting, a youngster died by suicide at Madhapur of Cyberabad commissionerate. Chella Pawan Kumar was found hanging at their rented home late on Friday. 

His mother told police that Pawan Kumar had been spending huge amounts in cricket betting and had lost up to `1 lakh in betting. Hailing from Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kumar had been running a tea stall at Siddique Nagar of Madhapur and residing in a rented house along with his mother. 
Recently, he started betting on cricket matches.

A couple of days ago, he withdrew Rs 5,000 from his mother’s account without her knowledge. On knowing this, his mother scolded him. Upset over his mother’s reaction, he allegedly hanged himself. 
Madhapur police registered a case and started investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youngster dies by suicide
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp