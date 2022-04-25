Board exam fear drives teen to kill herself in Hyderabad's Kulsumpura

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fear of examination drove an SSC student to suicide at Kulsumpura in the city. The victim T Ramya Devi (15), who set herself ablaze at their home on Saturday night, died in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment.

Police said the girl's family is residing at Jiyaguda of Kulsumpura. As she is having examinations in the month of May, her parents had been telling her to study well for the same. But she was having fear about her exams.

On Saturday night, when she was home along with her mother and sister, she went into the pooja room at their home and emptied kerosene and set herself ablaze. When she stated shouting, her mother and sister rushed to her rescue, put off the fire and shifted her to Osmania hospital.

While undergoing treatment, she told police that she was under depression due to fear of examination and took the extreme step. Based on her statement, police initially registered a burns case and later altered to case under 174 of the CrPC and started an investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)