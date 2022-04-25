STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Board exam fear drives teen to kill herself in Hyderabad's Kulsumpura

As she is having examinations in the month of May, her parents had been telling her to study well for the same but she was having fear about her exams.

Published: 25th April 2022 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fear of examination drove an SSC student to suicide at Kulsumpura in the city. The victim T Ramya Devi (15), who set herself ablaze at their home on Saturday night, died in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment.

Police said the girl's family is residing at Jiyaguda of Kulsumpura. As she is having examinations in the month of May, her parents had been telling her to study well for the same. But she was having fear about her exams.

On Saturday night, when she was home along with her mother and sister, she went into the pooja room at their home and emptied kerosene and set herself ablaze. When she stated shouting, her mother and sister rushed to her rescue, put off the fire and shifted her to Osmania hospital.

While undergoing treatment, she told police that she was under depression due to fear of examination and took the extreme step. Based on her statement, police initially registered a burns case and later altered to case under 174 of the CrPC and started an investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kulsumpura Board exams SSC student suicide
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp