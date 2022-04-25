STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Erection of first steel pier cap completed on proposed Owaisi Junction flyover

The flyover reduces travel time towards Champapet and Chandrayangutta, providing major relief to traffic at IS Sadan junction.

Published: 25th April 2022

Works underway at the proposed steel flyover from Nalgonda Cross Roads to Owaisi Junction in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The erection of the first steel pier cap was completed successfully on the proposed steel flyover from Nalgonda Cross Roads to Owaisi Junction, on Sunday. The flyover facilitates hassle-free traffic movement from on the route.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the comprehensive development of the corridor along Nalgonda Cross Roads - Saidabad - Indira Seva Sadan - Owaisi Junction as a hassle-free corridor.

The 3.383-km-long elevated corridor from the Government Printing Press in Chanchalguda to Yadagiri Theatre via Chanchalguda Jn, Saidabad Jn, Dhobighat Jn, IS Sadan Junction is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 523 crore. It will be a four-laned bi-directional flyover. The flyover reduces travel time towards Champapet and Chandrayangutta, providing major relief to traffic at IS Sadan junction.

It would also reduce the time taken to travel from the Nalgonda Cross Roads to Owaisi Junction and from Nalgonda Cross Roads to Champapet Jn. It would also reduce traffic issues stemming up along the Chanchalguda Jn,  Saidabad Jn,  Dhobighat Jn and IS Sadan Jn.

GHMC to build corridor at Rs 523 crore

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the comprehensive development of the corridor along Nalgonda Cross Roads - Saidabad, - Indira Seva Sadan - Owaisi Junction as a hassle-free corridor at an estimated cost of Rs 523 crore

