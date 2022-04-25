Hyderabad's majestic Khusro Manzil flattened to make away for multi-storey building

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the indifferent attitude of GHMC authorities, one more notified heritage structure has been wiped off from the face of the earth. With around 10 earthmovers operating day and night for the last few days, the once majestic Khusro Manzil has finally been flattened.

Ironically, the civic body has given clearance for construction of a multi-storey apartment building at the site of heritage structure, the demolition of which began way back in 2013. On several occasions in the past, the HMDA said it had never permitted the demolition of structure.

Some apartment owners made representations to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi, officials of HMDA and Police Department to protect the heritage building.

HMDA had never given permission for demolition of Khusro Manzil

However, with no action taken by any of these departments, the heritage building was razed with impunity by the owner and developer as they reportedly have the backing from political bigwigs. Meanwhile, eight earthmovers are being operated round-the-clock to clear huge pile of construction debris, making lives miserable for those living in the residential apartments located in the vicinity.

Around 130 families live in Jaya Residency, Sai Ashirwad Apts, Trendset Hill View Top, Raasi Hill View Apts and Vijaya Hills Apartments. Despite lodging several complaints at the Nampally police station, which is situated next to the site, no action has been taken so far to curb the activity during the nights. "The huge trucks carrying construction debris from the site are causing havoc as they are passing through the narrow lanes of our colony," said one resident.

Building permission

Speaking to The New Indian Express, R Balachandran, Secretary of Jaya Residency, wondered "under what rules the building permission was granted for construction on the land of a heritage structure". "JCBs are being used to clear the debris and many trucks also plying at night, causing in high decibel noise. The sound of the digging and demolition work by earthmovers is so high that the residents have been spending sleepless nights. This has been going on for the past couple of days during daytime as well as at night. We have brought this issue to the notice of police but no action has been taken till date," he said.

Grade-III heritage structure

Under HUDA guidelines, Khusro Manzil was classified as a Grade- III heritage structure with serial No: 118. The structure, said to have been the residence of the chief commanding officer of the Nizam's forces, was built in the 1920s. Though the destruction of heritage structures was going in a planned manner in the

past few years, no action has been initiated by the GHMC to prevent the demolition of the building.