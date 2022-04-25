Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to lay stone for TIMS-Secunderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Telangana Institute Medical Sciences (TIMS) super speciality hospital in Alwal on April 26. The government had sanctioned Rs 897 crore was sanctioned for TIMS Alwal.

Health and Finance Minister Harish Rao, along with Labour Minister Malla Reddy, and officials inspected the site of the proposed hospital. The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, on Thursday, issued a GO sanctioning Rs 2,679 crore for the setting up of three more super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad, in addition to the TIMS, Gachibowli.

The funds will be released to the engineering wing of the R&B department for the construction of these three hospitals. These four hospitals will all be called Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS) and will come up at LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal.

These three hospitals will have a block area of 10,53,800 square feet. The allied blocks will be 3,17,420 square feet. The total plinth area will be 13,71,220 square feet. While the LB Nagar hospital is slated to cost Rs 900 crore,Rs 882 crore has been sanctioned for the one at Sanathnagar and Rs 897 crore for the Alwal hospital. Tenders for their construction have now been called.