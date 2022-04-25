STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trainee civil servants organise food-cum-recreation fair in Hyderabad, give glimpse of versatility

The trainee civil servants, including IPS, IFS, IRS, and other All India Services and Central Civil Services officers were seen working as chefs and dishing out delicacies from across the country.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu addresses officers of All India Services, Central Civil Services (CCS) and Military Engineer Service (MES) at Dr MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trainee civil servants, undergoing foundation course at Dr MCR-HRD Institute, organised FETE-The Mela, a fun-filled food-cum-recreation extravaganza, aimed at learning and serving.

The mela was inaugurated by Director General, Dr MCR-HRD Institute and Special Chief Secretary to Government Harpreet Singh by releasing colourful balloons in the air. The mouthwatering dishes in the various stalls included masala dosa, chats, bhelpuri, champaran meat, Naatu kodi pulusu, Vada Pav, kulfi, lassi and an array of other dishes from across the country.

The spread truly reflected the diversity of the trainee civil servants who are attending the Special Foundation Course. Apart from the food items, the stalls had many exciting games and activities to keep the guests engaged and entertained. 

During the course of organising the event, the trainee civil servants proved that they were not only endowed with bookish knowledge, but are also vastly talented at multitasking in various practical skills such as cooking, managing a tight budget, maintaining accounts, taking care of sales and marketing, and above all, soft skills to run a business successfully. 

Something is cooking

