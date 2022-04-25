Two teenage cousins drown in farm well at Hyderabad's Hayathnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two teenaged cousins drowned in a farm well at Tattikhana village in Hayathnagar mandal under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on the city outskirts on Sunday. According to the police, the victims have been identified as M Durga Prasad (12) and his cousin M Srikanth (15).

Durga Prasad, his elder brother Raghavender and their cousin Srikanth had gone for a swim in the well in the afternoon. They entered the well and later when they went deeper into the water, the two boys drowned.

Seeing them drowning, Raghavender came out of the well and raised an alarm, the police said. Workers from a nearby construction site rushed to the spot and pulled out both the boys who were unconscious.

They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared brought dead by the doctors, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the parents of the victims, Hayathnagar police have registered a case and started an investigation.