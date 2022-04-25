STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two teenage cousins drown in farm well at Hyderabad's Hayathnagar

Two teenaged cousins drowned in a farm well at Tattikhana village in Hayathnagar mandal under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on the city outskirts on Sunday.

Published: 25th April 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two teenaged cousins drowned in a farm well at Tattikhana village in Hayathnagar mandal under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on the city outskirts on Sunday. According to the police, the victims have been identified as M Durga Prasad (12) and his cousin M Srikanth (15). 

Durga Prasad, his elder brother Raghavender and their cousin Srikanth had gone for a swim in the well in the afternoon. They entered the well and later when they went deeper into the water, the two boys drowned.

Seeing them drowning, Raghavender came out of the well and raised an alarm, the police said.  Workers from a nearby construction site rushed to the spot and pulled out both the boys who were unconscious. 
They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared brought dead by the doctors, the police said. 

Based on a complaint filed by the parents of the victims, Hayathnagar police have registered a case and started an investigation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp