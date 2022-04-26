23-year-old slits husband’s throat in Hanamkonda district

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Close on the heels of a woman, Pushpa, attacking her fiance in Andhra Pradesh, a similar incident took place in the Hanamkonda district of Telangana on Monday. While Pushpa attacked her fiance under the guise of giving him a surprise, as she objected to the marriage, 23-year-old M Archana slit her husband’s throat with a blade for apparently no reason.

Police said Archana married Raju, 26, who worked as a supervisor at a stone crushing unit, a month ago. The couple had been staying at Pasaragonda village of Damera mandal . On Monday, Raju’s family members heard screams from his room and rushed in to check. They discovered him lying in a pool of blood and a deep injury on his throat. They rushed him to a private hospital, where he got six sutures and is said to be out of danger.

Conflicting versions

Archana, after being subjected to hours of interrogation, told the police, “I have no problem with my husband and I was completely willing to marry him as well, but I don’t know what I was doing.”However, Shyampet Circle Inspector (CI) B Srinivas rejected the claims by the accused and said they suspect that Archana wasn’t willing to marry Raju and attacked her husband over the same.

“Archana came to her in-laws’ residence 20 days after the wedding. Initially, she said she married Raju reluctantly, but during the questioning, she mentioned that she married him willingly. We are questioning members of both families to ascertain the facts,” he added.

Pretending to be mentally ill

Speaking to Express, Raju’s brother M Srisailam said family members spoke to Archana after the incident where she was “posing as a mentally ill person”. “However, she isn’t mentally disturbed and there have been no issues in the past few days that she stayed with us,” he added. Over claims of dowry harassment, Archana’s brother T Raju Kumar said that there was no such issue. “She isn’t telling us the reason for attacking her husband. After she accepted the proposal, we got her married to Raju,” he added.