Heroin worth Rs 21.9 crore seized from Malawian at RGIA, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major drug bust, sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI),Hyderabad zone, seized 3.129 kg of heroin valued at Rs 21.9 crore and arrested a Malawian woman, who was carrying the contraband, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday.

According to DRI, the woman, aged around 30 years, was travelling alone on a Business Visa by Qatar Airways from Nairobi to Hyderabad via Doha and arrived at RGI Airport on Sunday.

Based on credible information, she was intercepted and thorough examination of her checked-in baggage and a trolley bag revealed concealment of heroin. The contraband was tightly packed in two polythene covers and was concealed in a specially created false bottom at the base of the trolley bag.