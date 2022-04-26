STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Realtor-mother suicide: Five to be questioned today

Santosh’s childhood friend, three journalists among the ones to be interrogated today

By Express News Service

MEDAK : Prodded by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s order to submit a report, Kamareddy police have intensified the probe into the suicide case of a realtor and his mother from Ramayampet in the Medak district. Sources said the police had issued notices to five persons of realtor Santosh asking them to appear for questioning at the Kamareddy police station on Tuesday.

Since the incident was reported on April 16, the police are analysing the evidence collected by the Clues team and scrutinising the video recorded by Santosh before killing himself. It was learnt that the police had issued notices to his childhood friend, B Sreenu, and four others directing them to appear for questioning at the Kamareddy police station on Tuesday. 

Of the four others, three of them are journalists who had approached the police in Ramayampet after learning that the cops were harassing him and had also seized his mobile phone. It’s to be noted that the six accused, other than Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Goud, in the case have already surrendered before the police. The persons who surrendered were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand for 14 days. A local cop said the police were preparing to seek police custody of the six accused and interrogate a few others from Ramayampet.

Threats from TRS workers?
The atmosphere is rife with rumours that TRS leaders are threatening people to prevent justice for the victims. Sources said the people, who staged a demonstration in front of Ramayampet Municipal Chairman Palle Jithender Goud’s residence during the funeral procession, have received threatening calls asking them to not be involved in such stirs in the future. The caller would say that there is a lot of propaganda surrounding the incident before asking them to not participate in such demonstrations.

