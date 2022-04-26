Traffic diversion plan issued for TRS plenary at Hitex, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the TRS party plenary at Hitex on Wednesday, Cyberabad police have issued a traffic advisory. As delegates from across the State are coming to the plenary, heavy traffic movement is expected around the venue and surrounding areas between 8.30 am- 11 am and 4:00 pm- 7:00 pm on Wednesday and offices located between Kothaguda to Hitex, Cyber towers to IKEA rotatory , Gachibowli Junction to Kothaguda may stagger their work timings accordingly.

As part of extensive arrangements envisaged to ensure smooth traffic flow, the movement of heavy vehicles have been advised to take alternative routes. Heavy vehicles are restricted in the following routes: JNTU towards Cyber Towers, Miyapur towards Kothaguda, Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda, Biodiversity towards JNTU and Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.

To avoid traffic congestion, vehicles from Neeru’s towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at COD(Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu, Ikea, Bio Diversity to Gachibowli and vice versa and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

Vehicles from Miyapur, Kothaguda, Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec, Cyber Towers and Jubilee Hills may use Rolling Hills AIG Hospital- Ikea-Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.The vehicles from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur and Gachibowli may use BHEL, Nallagandla, HCU, IIIT, Gachibowli Road and avoid Allwyn -Kondapur road.

EXPECT JAMS AT TRIMULGHERRY TODAY

In connection with the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of TIMS Hospital by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, opposite to Alwal Raithu Bazar on Tuesday noon, traffic congestion is expected from Trimulgherry X Roads to Bolarum checkpost and from Bollarum Checkpost to Trimulgherry X Roads from 11 am to 3 pm. City police have requested commuters to avoid these stretches and instead use the Outer Ring Road from Suchitra X Road to Medchal (Kompalli) to reach Karimnagar Highway and vice versa. During the time of the programme, traffic will be stopped or diverted, the police said.