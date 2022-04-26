Woman in Hyderabad alleges attack by TRS Corporator, husband

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yet another incident of alleged high-handedness of ruling TRS party leaders came to light in the city on Monday. A woman from Sanathnagar approached the SR Nagar police station, alleging that she and her husband were assaulted by Sanathnagar Corporator K Laxmi Balreddy, her husband K Balreddy and their associates on Monday. The woman, who runs a tailor shop, claimed that as their vehicle was in the path of the Corporator’s vehicle, Laxmi Reddy, her husband and their associates assaulted them in broad daylight and in full public view.

“We told that we will move the vehicle aside, but without even listening to us, they pounced on me and my son. Despite being a woman herself, the Corporator did not spare me. She along with her associates, all together, around 40 of them assaulted and even tore up my clothes. They are issuing death threats to us,” the woman alleged.

The woman further alleged that when she went to the police station to lodge a complaint, police refused to accept her petition. “They took a complaint from my son, but I was also assaulted and they misbehaved with me. But the police are saying that one complaint is enough and not taking my statement,” she alleged, adding that their lives are under threat from the Corporator and her associates.SR Nagar police say they have begun an inquiry into the incident.