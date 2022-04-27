STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Bar fight over praise for Aussie player

A heated scuffle broke out between two groups in a hotel bar as a man expressed open admiration for an Australian cricketer. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A heated scuffle broke out between two groups in a hotel bar as a man expressed open admiration for an Australian cricketer. According to the police, the two accused — Nitesh and Pridhvi — both residents of Vanasthalipuram were sitting in separate tables. They were enjoying an IPL match and guzzling drinks at the Hotel Kinara Grand.

When Nitesh applauded enthusiastically over an Australian player’s performance, the other group got enraged and attacked him. A scuffle ensued and Pridhvi too attacked Nitesh. The hotel management registered a police complaint against the inebriated duo.

