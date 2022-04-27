Hyderabad youth arrested for rape of 14-year-old in city hotel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old youth was on Tuesday arrested under the POCSO Act on charges of raping a 14-year-old girl who he met on a social media app just a week earlier.According to the police, the duo first met on Instagram and continued contact on Snapchat.

The accused was identified as S Madhu, a resident of Hayathnagar. After a exchanging messages for eight days, they decided to meet. Madhu booked a room at a hotel in Begumpet and they checked-in for the night. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents filed a missing person complaint with the police.After returning home the next day, the girl claimed that she was raped by Madhu. A case was registered under the POCSO Act and Madhu was arrested late on Monday.