Hyderabad youth arrested for rape of 14-year-old in city hotel

According to the police, the duo first met on Instagram and continued contact on Snapchat.

Published: 27th April 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old youth was on Tuesday arrested under the POCSO Act on charges of raping a 14-year-old girl who he met on a social media app just a week earlier.According to the police, the duo first met on Instagram and continued contact on Snapchat.

The accused was identified as S Madhu, a resident of Hayathnagar. After a exchanging messages for eight days, they decided to meet. Madhu booked a room at a hotel in Begumpet and they checked-in for the night. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents filed a missing person complaint with the police.After returning home the next day, the girl claimed that she was raped by Madhu. A case was registered under the POCSO Act and Madhu was arrested late on Monday.

