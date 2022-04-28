Hyderabad: GHMC blames Defence officials as strays manage to avoid catchers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three dogcatchers with veterinary staff from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have launched a drive to catch stray dogs in Golconda and nearby areas. However, the civic body staff lamented that they are finding it difficult to catch the stray dogs as they are escaping into the areas belonging to the Defence in Golconda.

Whenever complaints are received from the residents, the dogcatchers visit the place to catch the stray dogs, however, the dogs escape into the areas belonging to the Defence. This makes it difficult for the dogcatchers as they are not allowed to enter the defence areas. On Wednesday, the team managed to catch three strays dogs and they are continuing with the search to catch the remaining stray dogs in the area, if any.

The GHMC officials said that 90 per cent of the dogs in the area have been sterilised with the help of Animal Welfare Associations, approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).The residents said two children were injured in separate incidents that occurred in the past. They alleged that despite several complaints, civic authorities have failed to act.