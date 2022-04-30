STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP workers raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans to interrupt Vemula’s speech

A number of BJP worker raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans during the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s visit to Shamshabad on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A number of BJP worker raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans during the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s visit to Shamshabad on Friday. This prompted Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to get up and tell his party workers to stop sloganeering as it was an official programme.

Telangana R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy strong objected, saying BJP workers tried to obstruct his speech by raising slogans in presence of three Union ministers. He said that Gadkari, who had apologised to him for the behaviour of BJP workers, seemed like the only good person in BJP’s national leadership.

He said that he had attended the event after being invited by Gadkari, as the representative of the State government. 

