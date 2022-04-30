STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Did KTR’s friend tour Gadwal, asks Aruna after Industries minister comments on Andhra infrastructure

If Rama Rao revealed that friend’s name, she said that she would take him on a tour to Gadwal and all the districts of Telangana, to show him how bad roads, water and power situation was in the State.

Telangana BJP leader DK Aruna

BJP National Vice-President DK Aruna (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP national vice-president DK Aruna took strong objection to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s remarks during his address at CREDAI’s event at HICC in Hyderabad on Friday, where he had said that one of his friends had suggested taking the people of Telangana on a tour to show them how bad roads, water and power supply was in Andhra. 

In a statement, Aruna wanted to know from Rama Rao who this friend of his was, who was probably taken for a ride around CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse and got so impressed that he had assumed that development was uniform across Telangana.

If Rama Rao revealed that friend’s name, she said that she would take him on a tour to Gadwal and all the districts of Telangana, to show him how bad roads, water and power situation was in the State. She said that the people of Telangana were getting used to Rama Rao constantly patting himself on the back. 

