Komatireddy skips Congress meet, attends Gadkari’s event

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The differences among the top leaders of Telangana Congress was once again evident as MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy skipped TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s preparatory meeting in Nagarjunsagar for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Warangal. Venkat Reddy, who had earlier stated that there was no need for Revanth to hold meetings in Nalgonda, as Congress was still strong there, attended Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s event at Shamshabad instead.

However, the meeting that was presided by MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, was held in presence of senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy and other leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Friday. Addressing the meeting, Revanth Reddy said that due to the political drama being enacted by TRS and BJP since last Kharif season, farmers were either getting distressed or dying on the heaps of their paddy produce at the procurement centres or committing suicide. He said that out of 7,000 procurement centres that were supposed to be started this Rabi season, only 2,300 were opened.

Calling upon one person from every farmer’s family from erstwhile Nalgonda region to make it to Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting, he said that it was not merely a meeting, but a chance to assert the self-respect of the farmers in Telangana.