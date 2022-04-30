STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Komatireddy skips Congress meet, attends Gadkari’s event

The differences among the top leaders of Telangana Congress were once again evident as Komatireddy skipped TPCC president’s preparatory meeting in Nagarjunsagar for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Warangal.

Published: 30th April 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. ( File Photo)

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The differences among the top leaders of Telangana Congress was once again evident as MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy skipped TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s preparatory meeting in Nagarjunsagar for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Warangal. Venkat Reddy, who had earlier stated that there was no need for Revanth to hold meetings in Nalgonda, as Congress was still strong there, attended Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s event at Shamshabad instead.

However, the meeting that was presided by MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, was held in presence of senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy and other leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Friday. Addressing the meeting, Revanth Reddy said that due to the political drama being enacted by TRS and BJP since last Kharif season, farmers were either getting distressed or dying on the heaps of their paddy produce at the procurement centres or committing suicide. He said that out of 7,000 procurement centres that were supposed to be started this Rabi season, only 2,300 were opened. 

Calling upon one person from every farmer’s family from erstwhile Nalgonda region to make it to Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting, he said that it was not merely a meeting, but a chance to assert the self-respect of the farmers in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy A Revanth Reddy Telangana Congress TPCC
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp