Of kebabs from far and near

Rachel Dammala

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dawat-E-Khas, a celebration of the rich history and journey of kebabs and haleem, has been drawing crowds like no other. A couple of days ahead of its closing (on Eid), we give you a glimpse into what the city has been gorging on, at Oakleaf, Nanakramguda. From bites of history to hot-selling dishes, we fill you in with all you need to know about the food festival. “Food is the ideal way to celebrate the month of Ramzan and can the season bring anything to kebabs and haleem?” asks, Reagan Fernandez, executive chef at Oakleaf.

Speaking about their lip-smacking spread, the chef shares, “It is an amalgamation of kebabs not just from Hyderabad, but throughout the country — from chapli kebab that reached India from Balochistan, to the Lucknowi variant that’s a popular favourite in the subcontinent. These dishes made their way to the country hundreds of years ago — one even from the Khyber Pass in Afghanistan.”

He adds that it’s not just traditional kebabs that are being served, but nuanced, new and simple ones too. “The response has been overwhelming. We knew the city was ready for it when we had a similar kebab promotion last year that became a hit.

People have been receiving new and old recipes well and one can see a growing liking towards kebabs. Tangdi kebab and the mini chicken kebabs are some of the biggest hits,” the chef tells CE. The food festival, which ends on May 2, has a total of six vegetarian and seven kebabs. “We were surprised to see our paneer and broccoli kebab sell like hot cakes. Lamb chops, tandoori malai lollipop, tandoori king prawns and the haleem take the crown this year,” he says excitedly.