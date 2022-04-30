Post-GO 111, green masterplan for Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is planning to rope in a world-class agency to prepare a new master plan for Hyderabad within the next 18 months, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said on Friday.

Inaugurating the 11th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show, he said there was a need for the new masterplan since GO 111 was scrapped. This new masterplan will be prepared by following all the environmental norms, he said. “Since the GO 111 has been lifted, it has opened up a vast area of 1.32 lakh acres for development. The State government will take up planned development by following all the environmental norms,” KTR said.

“The State government has also introduced a green budget. The green cover has gone up by seven percent. For two consecutive years, Hyderabad has been ranked as the Tree City of India. When we are giving utmost priority to greenery and eco-friendly initiatives, why would we disturb the environment even after revoking GO 111? Even the people in the 84 villages which used to be under the ambit of the scrapped GO are expressing happiness as sunny days are ahead for them,” he said.

KTR also sought suggestions from CREDAI, TREDA, Telangana Builders Federation, Telangana Developers Association, and other realtors for waste management, protecting water bodies for new developments in the city. He said that there will also be a masterplan for all 141 municipalities and corporations in the State.

With regard to the real estate sector, he said that as far as this sector is concerned, 60-70 per cent of the labour force comes from states like Jharkhand, Bihar, UP, Odisha, and others, but workers from districts including Karimnagar, Nizamabad go to Kuwait, Dubai and other countries for livelihood which should be discouraged.

“If CREDAI and the other real estate bodies are willing to come forward, I would like to bring forth a proposal for a training institute for the workers where our people could get the necessary training and can be employed in the construction sector. This will create an ecosystem for the realty sector to flourish in the coming years. We can together create blue-collar jobs with the power of CREDAI, TREDA, and other real estate bodies,” KTR pointed out.

The Minister said that the installed capacity of power in the state was 7,600 MW when the demand was 9,000 MW but it has gone up to 16000 MW. By 2025, it could touch 26,000 MW. “Today I can proudly say that we are able to provide 24/7 power supply to all the villages and towns,” he said. The Minister further added that the sewage treatment plants in Hyderabad are at 40 per cent operational capacity now and by year-end, we will make sure it increases to 100 per cent.

Suggestions for development sought

KTR also sought suggestions from all stakeholders for waste management and protection water bodies to pave way for the new developmental works. He said the masterplan will include all the 141 civic body in State.