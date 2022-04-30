STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Post-GO 111, green masterplan for Hyderabad

Inaugurating the 11th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show, he said there was a need for the new masterplan since GO 111 was scrapped.

Published: 30th April 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at the 11th edition of CREDAI property show at Hitex on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government is planning to rope in a world-class agency to prepare a new master plan for Hyderabad within the next 18 months, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said on Friday.

Inaugurating the 11th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show, he said there was a need for the new masterplan since GO 111 was scrapped. This new masterplan will be prepared by following all the environmental norms, he said. “Since the GO 111 has been lifted, it has opened up a vast area of 1.32 lakh acres for development. The State government will take up planned development by following all the environmental norms,” KTR said.

“The State government has also introduced a green budget. The green cover has gone up by seven percent. For two consecutive years, Hyderabad has been ranked as the Tree City of India. When we are giving utmost priority to greenery and eco-friendly initiatives, why would we disturb the environment even after revoking GO 111? Even the people in the 84 villages which used to be under the ambit of the scrapped GO are expressing happiness as sunny days are ahead for them,” he said.

KTR also sought suggestions from CREDAI, TREDA, Telangana Builders Federation, Telangana Developers Association, and other realtors for waste management, protecting water bodies for new developments in the city. He said that there will also be a masterplan for all 141 municipalities and corporations in the State. 

With regard to the real estate sector, he said that as far as this sector is concerned, 60-70 per cent of the labour force comes from states like Jharkhand, Bihar, UP, Odisha, and others, but workers from districts including Karimnagar, Nizamabad go to Kuwait, Dubai and other countries for livelihood which should be discouraged.

“If CREDAI and the other real estate bodies are willing to come forward, I would like to bring forth a proposal for a training institute for the workers where our people could get the necessary training and can be employed in the construction sector. This will create an ecosystem for the realty sector to flourish in the coming years. We can together create blue-collar jobs with the power of CREDAI, TREDA, and other real estate bodies,” KTR pointed out.

The Minister said that the installed capacity of power in the state was 7,600 MW when the demand was 9,000 MW but it has gone up to 16000 MW. By 2025, it could touch 26,000 MW. “Today I can proudly say that we are able to provide 24/7 power supply to all the villages and towns,” he said. The Minister further added that the sewage treatment plants in Hyderabad are at 40 per cent operational capacity now and by year-end, we will make sure it increases to 100 per cent. 

Suggestions for development sought
KTR also sought suggestions from all stakeholders for waste management and protection water bodies to pave way for the new developmental works. He said the masterplan will include all the 141 civic body in State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GO 111 masterplan for Hyderabad
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp