Cops’ show of valour in nabbing criminals leaves dept in awe

In the melee, head constable Yadaiah received serious injuries as he was stabbed in the back by one of the criminals.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of three policemen constables Armana Dheabesh, M Ravi, and head constable Yadiah attached to Madhapur central crime station of Cyberabad commissionerate has been lauded for displaying tremendous courage in nabbing a gang of interstate chain snatchers on July 26. 

In the melee, head constable Yadaiah received serious injuries as he was stabbed in the back by one of the criminals. “I was so focused on catching hold of the criminals that I didn’t realise that I was stabbed,” he said, lying on a hospital bed. After spending nearly two weeks in the ICU, he was shifted to the general ward on Sunday.

Armana Dheabesh, who has been serving the department for 16 years, regrets that he could not save his colleague from the attack. “As soon as I received information about the criminals, Yadaiah and I set out to nab them,” he said. “Despite being attacked by the criminal, Yadaiah did not let him go. Meanwhile, I was grappling with the other criminal,” he recalls. 

Dheabesh and Yadaiah have worked as a team for the last three years. “Had the criminals escaped, they would have continued to commit offences and threaten the general public. We could not have let that happen,” Dheabesh said. 

After receiving a tip-off about the movement of the chain snatchers in the area, Dheabesh and Yadaiah located them and followed them on a motorcycle. As soon as the cops came close to the criminals, who were also riding a motorcycle, they asked them to stop. “When they did not listen, we were forced to push them down from their bike,” said Dheabesh.

Yadaiah came down from the motorcycle and grabbed one of the criminals, Ishan. Dheabesh also got down and pounced on another criminal. Ishan quickly took out a knife and stabbed Yadaiah. However, the head constable didn’t let go of him. 

