Home Cities Hyderabad

ED grilling yields no result in Chikoti Praveen case

Officials ask the accused about WhatsApp chats, bank transactions and involvement of prominent personalities

Published: 02nd August 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chikoti Praveen Kumar heads to the Enforcement Directorate’s office at Nampally in Hyderabad on Monday

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday failed to extract any information from Chikoti Praveen and Madhava Reddy, who were summoned for questioning regarding the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 

Apart from Praveen and Madhava, the ED has also served notices to three others — Babu Lal, Ravi Shankar and Sampath. It’s suspected that the railway contractor, whose residence was recently raided, is also involved in the case, but the officials refused to divulge any details. 

After the raids, the officials collected evidence such as bank account details and hefty transactions. Sources said the accused were interrogated about the WhatsApp conversations and the groups that they are a part of. The officials also tried to identify the accounts sending large amounts of money to the accused. 

Praveen gained prominence after the ED raids related to casino dealings in the city and alleged ties with high-profile politicians and film stars. Officials also tried to get them to reveal the names of prominent personalities but failed to attain much success. However, a source revealed that he has connections with the bigwigs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. 

Ministers of both the States are suspected to help Praveen keep the dealings of the gambling syndicate under wraps, but it’s unknown whether they help the accused with his other businesses such as sand and food & beverage.

ED sleuths also reportedly questioned Praveen regarding his dealings with a casino in Goa. Since the duo has been accused of using punters for money laundering, the officials asked them about the details of payment and other such events.

Officials will hope to continue the questioning on Tuesday and serve notices to others who names might crop up during the interrogation process.

Collusion with Ministers?
Praveen gained prominence after the ED raids related to casino dealings in the city and alleged ties with high-profile politicians and film stars. Officials also tried to get them to reveal the names of prominent personalities but failed to attain much success. However, a source revealed that he has connections with the bigwigs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Ministers of both the States are suspected to help Praveen keep the dealings of the gambling syndicate under wraps, but it’s unknown whether they help the accused with his other businesses such as sand and food & beverage

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Chikoti Praveen
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp