Real estate agent shot dead in Madhapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sound of gunshots disturbed the early morning stillness at Neeru Cross Roads in Madhapur when a real estate businessman shot and killed another real estate agent on Monday.

According to police, Mujahid and his supporter Jilani opened fire at Ismail over differences on a land deal in Zaheerabad. Ismail collapsed on the ground while his friend Jahangeer, who tried to save him, managed to escape with a minor injury.

Meanwhile, Ismail’s supporters who rushed to the spot shifted both of them to Osmania Hospital where doctors declared Ismail brought dead. Jahangeer is now undergoing treatment for his bullet wound.

Madhapur murder: Cops nab two, key accused on the run

In fact, both Mujahid and Ismail, who are rowdy-sheeters, became friends while serving a jail term in the past. After they came out, they went into the real estate business. The duo had serious differences over the piece of land in Zaheerabad and could not resolve the issue.

They met once again at Neeru’s Cross Roads where the talks turned into arguments and that led to Mujahid and Jilani opening fire at Ismail and his supporters. The bone of contention was the amount payable to Ismail by Mujahid. After arriving at a certain amount, Ismail was asked to meet him and his men for final settlement. Ismail along with Jahangir turned up.

Jahangir waited near the car while Mujahid along with Ismail walked for a while and began discussing the issue which went on for over two hours. Later, they began shouting at each other and suddenly Mujahid took out his gun and shot at Ismail. Jahangir, who heard the gunshots, ran to save his friend but he too caught a bullet. The police rushed to the spot and after going through the CCTV footage, arrested two of the accused — Jeelani and Feroz— while the key accused Mujahid is still at large.

