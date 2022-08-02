Telangana govt spending big bucks for development of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is ininitiating measures to make the State capital Hyderabad one of the top 30 urban areas in the world

The city is already a top commercial destination and the government has recently undertaken works to the tune of Rs 671.19 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Rs 393.93 under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) and Rs 114.97 by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL).

Additionally, 37 works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) were taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 735 crore. For sanitation works and projects, the State government sanctioned Rs 3,434 for the city.

The city is high on the list in terms of per capita purchasing capacity, security, healthcare facilities, standard of living, economic competitiveness, rise in property value and atmospheric transformation patterns.

HYDERABAD: The State government is ininitiating measures to make the State capital Hyderabad one of the top 30 urban areas in the world The city is already a top commercial destination and the government has recently undertaken works to the tune of Rs 671.19 crore under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Rs 393.93 under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) and Rs 114.97 by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL). Additionally, 37 works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) were taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 735 crore. For sanitation works and projects, the State government sanctioned Rs 3,434 for the city. The city is high on the list in terms of per capita purchasing capacity, security, healthcare facilities, standard of living, economic competitiveness, rise in property value and atmospheric transformation patterns.