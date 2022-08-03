Clean and conscious

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breastfeeding is one of the most essential mother-infant practices that ensure a happy and healthy growth of the baby. Even as several new mothers are still grappling with this beautiful reality, many have a myriad set of questions, especially regarding the kind of role hygiene plays while breastfeeding. On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, CE speaks to doctors who allay many such apprehensions surrounding the subject.

Dr Swapna Yendru, consultant obstetrician-gynaecologist from Swapna Health Care, Begumpet, talks about the various things mother must bear in mind while breastfeeding to say, “The joys of breastfeeding are unsurpassable, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t come with some uncomfortable side effects. Every new mom understands the struggle of sore and sensitive nipples. That’s why most moms try and find ways that alleviate that discomfort, some include nipple creams or lotions.

Whatever you do, try and avoid scented and alcohol products on your nipples when washing — they increase dryness. Keep your nipples clean and thoroughly clean them after every feed. Wear the right clothing as your breasts keep changing every day. When you wear tight, restrictive clothes, you’re trapping airflow, which could be the cause of breeding ground for bacteria. Nursing pads are great accessories for new mothers, especially if they are always on. They are absorbent and shield the breast from the outer layer of your clothes. Also, wear different nursing bras daily and void wearing anything that will fester bacterial growth - better to be safe than sorry.”

Dr M Rajini, consultant gynaecologist, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, says that breast hygiene is of utmost importance to a nursing mother: “Some mothers, after breastfeeding, when the breasts are still wet, tend to leave it that way. That’s unhealthy — mothers have to keep their nipples dry. Some others, wash their breast with soap water every time, which is not necessary - just wipe nipples with normal water and wipe them with a cotton cloth or a tissue. The basic idea is to keep them clean and dry. have to keep their beast clean. Few mothers have excessive milk, such mothers must use breast pads which keep the breasts from being wet often. The absence of this can lead to cracked nipples, resultig in the mother experiencing a lot of pain and hence, being reluctant to the feed the baby again.”

