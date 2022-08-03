Say no to bridezilla

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wedding industry is in full swing post-pandemic, and with the extra time that many brides have had to think about and plan their weddings, there have been some shifts. CE speaks to industry experts to find out what wedding trends to avoid this season

After the pandemic upended several wedding seasons in a row, 2022 has undoubtedly marked the return of ceremonies. Many of the pre-pandemic wedding and bridal trends have fallen by the wayside and been replaced by others that are more efficient and personal. According to Priya Rajiv, Image Consultant and Life Coach, one of the outcomes of Covid-19 is that people have started valuing the simple things in life. “Loving that instead of large scale weddings people are preferring small intimate gatherings.

Where less is more and focusing more on what the bride and groom really want rather than what is expected by society. Have been speaking to a lot of potential brides and most of them desire to have a wedding similar to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. They want to live in that moment and enjoy themselves. Let it not be all about the outfits and jewellery.

Styling should be more about comfort and movement. It’s time we let the couple do what resonates with them the most,” shares Priya. Echoing Priya’s thoughts, Meghana Alluri, Celebrity Stylist & Designer, says, “Ditch heavy embroideries — if you are a bride who wants to move around and enjoy your wedding opt for lightweight fabrics and embroidery which won’t steal away your princess look but at the same time won’t let you sacrifice your comfort. Your jewellery doesn’t have to scream on purpose — you don’t have to wear every piece of jewellery that you own rather choose the right pieces that give you a rich elegant look and keep it simple & classy.”

To be or not to be

Whatever the style of wedding, there are always etiquette and dress considerations that go along with it. First and foremost, avoid being in a “me-to” situation by thinking forward to what attire, hues and colours go best with the theme. Also, choose to wear something that will motivate those around you, points out Gaurang Shah, Fashion Designer. “Therefore, avoid dressing in a way that does not complement the wedding celebration’s concept. Create your own signature style statement, because it is your day, make it special for you and awe-worthy for others.

Do not mimic styles that are not you; instead, consider what makes your personality unique. No matter if it is jewellery or clothing. If you feel confident wearing an Indian dress, such as an anarkali or ghagra, go with it, stay away from a saree; if you look perfect in a saree, then stay away from wearing a dress,” explains Gaurang. For Sandy, a celebrity makeup and hair stylist, it is important that everyone accepts their flaws and lives with them or at the max can try to keep it clean and neat or take care of their skin by eating healthy and maintaining a stress-free lifestyle. “My favourite is to keep the skin natural and glowing with minimal makeup, either you can use a good base with no-makeup makeup look with a touch of colour or you can keep your eyes bold to a nude lip on,” says Sandy, while sharing what one should do at their wedding for sure.

As for Mrinalini Shastry, Founder and CEO, Six Yards Plus, the one big trend to ditch is not to buy a big bridal trousseau with heavy sarees. Instead, include dressy, but wearable sarees — lighter,much more versatile and of course a lot more sustainable. “Another thing to definitely do is to re-wear sarees of your loved ones, or sarees that are special to you, at your wedding — reuse sarees from your mother, mother-in-law, sisters, aunts — maybe reinvent them with embellishments or authentic art forms. What can be more special than draping a saree with memories, as you step into a new phase of life?” asks Mrinalini.

