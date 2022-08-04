Fit, fine & fun

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Rajat Chauhan, author of crowd favourites like MoveMint Medicine, Move: Get Fit in 15 Weeks and La Ultra: cOuch to 5, 11 & 22 km in 100 Days, among other books, is as full of life as his words are. The cheerful doctor is a fan of fitness and ensures to motivate those around him to be too. The motivational speaker and lifestyle coach has his lifestyle to speak for itself and enjoys every bit of training young minds to reach their fullest potential.

Sharing how he struck upon writing his book, Dr Rajat says, “It started during the pandemic when I began working on a podcast with my colleague. We wanted to interview a few doctors from India and abroad, who were physically fit and active. First, we started with a small group who were friends and then we started getting referrals and so ended up interviewing more than a hundred doctors from across the world, primarily from India. It was amazing because there were a lot more people coming in and whatever we set out to do was more ethical and this was the hypothesis: People who end up taking care of themselves suggest lesser medicine and surgeries. Soon, publishers at Penguin approached us and we that all of this information would be an interesting read. That’s how it all came about.”

Rajat didn’t want to stick to just doctors’ advice and looked for something more that could connect people to the idea. “That’s when we realised we could talk about this: If you can take care of yourself and know better and then you listen to the doctor, you become equipped to take an informed decision rather than following a doctor blindly. We used these simple ways to talk about taking care of oneself — the various themes explored in the book are more like comics that get to you easily,” he shares.

Looking back on how his passion for a fit lifestyle began, he recounts, “I started running when I was 9 and wanted to represent the country too. I somehow landed up in a medical college, but the only thing I was interested in was sports medicine — it covered areas like pain management. I then wanted to make a bigger impact and work with the masses, while continuing my passion for running and moved towards bigger things. I have also been a part of Hyderabad runners for a long time now. I organised a race in Ladakh, which is one of the toughest ultra marathons in the world.”

The Covid-induced lockdowns gave us all a tough time, but Raja refused to be bogged down by it. “I realised the magnitude of the virus when I contracted it myself — it was such a big challenge to do things when you’re in a bad shape. I realised all of us were doing our ultramarathons our own way and that it can be done anywhere. That is when I had decided to take it online with the sole idea of reaching out to more people. The aim to continue pushing people harder to achieve their fullest will continue,” he

signs off.

