IT raids on real estate firm Tricolors

Income Tax officials on Wednesday conducted a raid at Tricolors Properties, a real estate firm based in Hyderabad.

Published: 04th August 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials on Wednesday conducted a raid at Tricolors Properties, a real estate firm based in Hyderabad. The IT sleuths raided 10 other places in Hyderabad connected with the company. Searches are on at six other places across the country including Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, Delhi and Mumbai.

Tricolors is also into property business abroad and owns real estate ventures in Mumbai, Bihar, Bengaluru and Patna. It is reported that the IT officials found a large amount of unaccounted cash in their raids.
In another raid, IT sleuths conducted searches at the offices of the Tamil film producer and financier Anbu Chezion in Chennai and Madurai.

