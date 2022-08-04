Mana Ooru Mana Badi: Telangana govt develops four model schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government has developed four schools in the State as a model of ‘Mana Ooru -Mana Badi’ project with `3.57 crore as a precursor to developing over 9,000 schools on these lines in the future. The four schools that have been developed were Zilla Parishad High Schools, at Jillelaguda, Shivarampally in Rangareddy district, Mahaboobia Girls Model High School, and Alia Model School in Hyderabad. These schools have been designed with modern facilities and attractive wall paintings.

The works of the project aimed at developing 9,000 schools would be implemented by the school management committees. The responsibility of sanctioning works in the selected school has been handed over to the district Collectors.

About 40 per cent of the constituency development funds of MLAs and MLCs will be allocated for this scheme. Some funds will be allocated from the Panchayat Raj, SC, and ST sub-plans. Also, funds will be provided through donations from corporate companies and corporate social responsibility programmes.

