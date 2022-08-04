Traffic curbs in place for ICCC launch on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After years of wait, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will finally inaugurate “Hyderabad’s Eye in the Sky”, the iconic 6 lakh sq ft Integrated Command and Control Centre on Thursday. To avoid inconvenience to commuters, the traffic police have announced some curbs for Thursday. Accordingly, traffic from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar will be diverted from 11 am to 5 pm. Citizens are advised to take alternative routes to reach Jubilee Hills Checkpost to Road No.36, Road No.45 towards Madhapur, Cyberabad.

Those travelling from Film Nagar to Orissa Island can take the Jubilee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT, NFCL route to reach Panjagutta. Commuters travelling from Masab Tank towards Road No.12, Banjara Hills are advised to take alternative routes towards Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, Road No. 10, Zehra Nagar and Cancer Hospital.

