Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic curbs in place for ICCC launch on Thursday

Those travelling from Film Nagar to Orissa Island can take the Jubilee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT, NFCL route to reach Panjagutta.

Published: 04th August 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman stands guard in front of the Integrated Command and Control Centre, ahead of its inauguration, on Wednesday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After years of wait, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will finally inaugurate “Hyderabad’s Eye in the Sky”, the iconic 6 lakh sq ft Integrated Command and Control Centre on Thursday. To avoid inconvenience to commuters, the traffic police have announced some curbs for Thursday. Accordingly, traffic from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar will be diverted from 11 am to 5 pm. Citizens are advised to take alternative routes to reach Jubilee Hills Checkpost to Road No.36, Road No.45 towards Madhapur, Cyberabad.

Those travelling from Film Nagar to Orissa Island can take the Jubilee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT, NFCL route to reach Panjagutta. Commuters travelling from Masab Tank towards Road No.12, Banjara Hills are advised to take alternative routes towards Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, Road No. 10, Zehra Nagar and Cancer Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp