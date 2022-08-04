Upscaling while upskilling

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Move over exposure and free favours, it’s time people realised talent takes time, effort, and work, and holds value. And helping creators achieve just that are Hyderabadis Praneeth Chandra & Ronak Goyal, who are solving one of the biggest problems of content creators today — monetisation. Their brainchild, Checkitin.bio, is helping people build their portfolio website in less than 10 minutes which not only is a platform that showcases their work but also helps monetise their offerings with master classes, coaching, products and services.

They speak with CE about their ultimate goal to empower over 5 crore influencers and content creators worldwide to earn money through their content and services! They first address the big question: What’s creator monetisation?

“Content creators need to monetise/earn money through their social media presence, content, collaborations etc. — doing this by putting in hours and hours of their hard work and strategy is called ‘creator monetisation.’ In simple words, it’s all about monetising their creativity on social media, especially because social media isn’t easy at all— it’s hard and harsh — and creators need to be valued for all their time, energy and skills,” says Praneeth.

Explaining why it’s necessary and how they fill the gap, Ronak says, “It usually works around YouTube videos monetisation, affiliate marketing, brand promotions and paid collaborations, but not every brand that approaches you, adds value to you in any way, and not every creator gets brand deals that are meaningful to them. Thus, the need for better and valuable ways to monetise it all.

Time is money, and both are valuable, so we help people monetise their content in the most meaningful ways possible.” Sharing an example of how this process works, Praneeth says, “We can help a fitness trainer on Instagram get more clients and consultations (that pay) instead of the hassle of having a website and maintaining it — people that have to maintain a website know the struggle! We could help a beauty content creator conduct master classes and monetise them in just one click without any hassle or payment issues. We basically help creators turn their content into a valuable resource like income.”

The platform organises your socials, links to affiliate codes, coupons, your products, e-books, consultation tabs, products, merch, everything at once place — without the need for a payment gateway/trade licence/website, website management teams etc. — removing all the other dependencies, thus giving you the independence and control to what you want to do.

So a content creator in any area can use checkitin on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit, Pinterest, any chat forums, quite literally anywhere and every day too, says Ronak and adds how, “A doctor can set a tab for patients to book a consultation with an option to pay online itself,a fitness trainer can do the same, a content creator can sell his/her e-book or an artist can be commissioned for an artwork. The platform also gives you a community that helps you learn and upskill!”

HYDERABAD: Move over exposure and free favours, it’s time people realised talent takes time, effort, and work, and holds value. And helping creators achieve just that are Hyderabadis Praneeth Chandra & Ronak Goyal, who are solving one of the biggest problems of content creators today — monetisation. Their brainchild, Checkitin.bio, is helping people build their portfolio website in less than 10 minutes which not only is a platform that showcases their work but also helps monetise their offerings with master classes, coaching, products and services. They speak with CE about their ultimate goal to empower over 5 crore influencers and content creators worldwide to earn money through their content and services! They first address the big question: What’s creator monetisation? “Content creators need to monetise/earn money through their social media presence, content, collaborations etc. — doing this by putting in hours and hours of their hard work and strategy is called ‘creator monetisation.’ In simple words, it’s all about monetising their creativity on social media, especially because social media isn’t easy at all— it’s hard and harsh — and creators need to be valued for all their time, energy and skills,” says Praneeth. Explaining why it’s necessary and how they fill the gap, Ronak says, “It usually works around YouTube videos monetisation, affiliate marketing, brand promotions and paid collaborations, but not every brand that approaches you, adds value to you in any way, and not every creator gets brand deals that are meaningful to them. Thus, the need for better and valuable ways to monetise it all. Time is money, and both are valuable, so we help people monetise their content in the most meaningful ways possible.” Sharing an example of how this process works, Praneeth says, “We can help a fitness trainer on Instagram get more clients and consultations (that pay) instead of the hassle of having a website and maintaining it — people that have to maintain a website know the struggle! We could help a beauty content creator conduct master classes and monetise them in just one click without any hassle or payment issues. We basically help creators turn their content into a valuable resource like income.” The platform organises your socials, links to affiliate codes, coupons, your products, e-books, consultation tabs, products, merch, everything at once place — without the need for a payment gateway/trade licence/website, website management teams etc. — removing all the other dependencies, thus giving you the independence and control to what you want to do. So a content creator in any area can use checkitin on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit, Pinterest, any chat forums, quite literally anywhere and every day too, says Ronak and adds how, “A doctor can set a tab for patients to book a consultation with an option to pay online itself,a fitness trainer can do the same, a content creator can sell his/her e-book or an artist can be commissioned for an artwork. The platform also gives you a community that helps you learn and upskill!”