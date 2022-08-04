Home Cities Hyderabad

Youths who stabbed SI caught in 12 hours

In the case of Maredpally Sub-Inspector (SI), who was stabbed by two unidentified drunk youngsters, police managed to nab the accused duo in a span of 12 hours on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the case of Maredpally Sub-Inspector (SI), who was stabbed by two unidentified drunk youngsters, police managed to nab the accused duo in a span of 12 hours on Wednesday. This is the second such incident in the city, whereas the Head Constable, who was stabbed by an interstate chain snatcher, is still undergoing treatment.

Maredpally SI Anil Kumar was patrolling with his team during the night, and was heading towards Maredpally after conducting vehicle checks at the Jubilee Bus Station. When he reached near the Anchor Charity Heavens, which falls under the Maredpally police station limits, he found the two youngsters — Pavan and Sanjay — moving suspiciously. He called the duo and started advancing towards them.
The two youngsters, who were in an inebriated state, reportedly attacked Anil before stabbing him. By the time, the patrolling team came to rescue the injured officials, the duo had fled from the spot.

Anil sustained stab injuries on his back and abdomen, which was bleeding profusely.  He was taken to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors treated him and said that he was out of danger. Sources said special teams were formed to nab the accused. The footage from CCTVs in the vicinity was analysed. With the help of leads, the cops managed to nab the offender in 12 hours.

