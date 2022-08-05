ED teams raid crypto trading company office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate conducted search operations in the city in connection with two cases of cryptocurrency exchange fraud against WazirX, a crypto trading platform.It was alleged that the firm accepted requests from its foreign customers to covert the cryptocurrencies into local fiat currencies.WazirX was initially issued a show-cause notice pertaining to their violations against the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for permitting transfers of cryptocurrency worth Rs 2,790 crore to unidentified sources.

