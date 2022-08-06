Bond beyond besties

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Friendship represents a deep bond that is shared over love, interest and passion. And while all these are best shared between two individuals or a larger group, who is to say they can’t go beyond human beings? Many are of the belief that all of that love and passion can be poured onto things that hold great value. We talk to some prominent people in the city to learn what are some things that they look to, as friends — while some say it’s their pet, others say books, music, a walk in the park and food.

‘Friends with myself first’

The best thing you could do before you befriend another being is to be best friends with yourself. I believe it’s impossible to be kind and loving to another when you’re not doing that to yourself. People can be harsh to themselves sometimes, but it must only encourage introspection. I also love the mountains — they give me a sense of calm. I’m not very gregarious, (though I have my small group of friends) I love my time with my books

Aadarsh Balakrishna, actor

‘No friend like nature’

A long enduring habit of mine, which has become an integral part of my life now, offers everything that one would expect from a friend. This is the habit of taking an early morning walk for about an hour at the KBR Park. I use this relaxing time, first of all, appreciating the beauties of nature around me, and since I am a regular there, I can very easily make out the seasonal variations and the gradual changes that happen in the flora and fauna all the time. I also use this me-time to plan my day. Typically my days are packed with meetings, interactions and site visits. The one hour that I get is very productive to think through all these engagements and plan on what I will be contributing to each of them. Sometimes, I also take stock of various matters that are occupying my mind-space and in a way listen to my inner voice to get more clarity on them.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IC & IT, govt. of Telangana

Making new ‘dog friends’

Actor Suhas, who played the lead in the National Award-winning film Colour Photo, loves making ‘new dog friends’ instead. “I also love exploring new places whenever I get the time and thoroughly enjoy watching wildlife in their natural habitat. Nothing beats listening to my favourite songs, over and over again,” he tells CE.

Suhas, actor

Food’s her friend

I grew up around food and was always with my mum in the kitchen. The fact that I took it up as a profession too is no surprise then, that I share a great bond with food — good, healthy, clean and nutritious food that’s good for the body and the planet. So good food’s always a friend, never a foe.

— Sridevi Jasti, holistic nutritionist

HYDERABAD: Friendship represents a deep bond that is shared over love, interest and passion. And while all these are best shared between two individuals or a larger group, who is to say they can’t go beyond human beings? Many are of the belief that all of that love and passion can be poured onto things that hold great value. We talk to some prominent people in the city to learn what are some things that they look to, as friends — while some say it’s their pet, others say books, music, a walk in the park and food. ‘Friends with myself first’ The best thing you could do before you befriend another being is to be best friends with yourself. I believe it’s impossible to be kind and loving to another when you’re not doing that to yourself. People can be harsh to themselves sometimes, but it must only encourage introspection. I also love the mountains — they give me a sense of calm. I’m not very gregarious, (though I have my small group of friends) I love my time with my books Aadarsh Balakrishna, actor ‘No friend like nature’ A long enduring habit of mine, which has become an integral part of my life now, offers everything that one would expect from a friend. This is the habit of taking an early morning walk for about an hour at the KBR Park. I use this relaxing time, first of all, appreciating the beauties of nature around me, and since I am a regular there, I can very easily make out the seasonal variations and the gradual changes that happen in the flora and fauna all the time. I also use this me-time to plan my day. Typically my days are packed with meetings, interactions and site visits. The one hour that I get is very productive to think through all these engagements and plan on what I will be contributing to each of them. Sometimes, I also take stock of various matters that are occupying my mind-space and in a way listen to my inner voice to get more clarity on them. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IC & IT, govt. of Telangana Making new ‘dog friends’ Actor Suhas, who played the lead in the National Award-winning film Colour Photo, loves making ‘new dog friends’ instead. “I also love exploring new places whenever I get the time and thoroughly enjoy watching wildlife in their natural habitat. Nothing beats listening to my favourite songs, over and over again,” he tells CE. Suhas, actor Food’s her friend I grew up around food and was always with my mum in the kitchen. The fact that I took it up as a profession too is no surprise then, that I share a great bond with food — good, healthy, clean and nutritious food that’s good for the body and the planet. So good food’s always a friend, never a foe. — Sridevi Jasti, holistic nutritionist