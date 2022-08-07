Errabelli Dayakar Rao launches six-day prog for SHGs
If the Pashu Mitra initiative is successful, more government services will be provided to the people in the villages through women’s associations, the Minister added.
Published: 07th August 2022 07:06 AM | Last Updated: 07th August 2022 07:06 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, inaugurated the six day training program for the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Pashu Mitra initiative at the TSIRD on Saturday. Speaking on the occassion, he said the government has been providing loans to women on a large scale. If the Pashu Mitra initiative is successful, more government services will be provided to the people in the villages through women’s associations, the Minister added.