Errabelli Dayakar Rao launches six-day prog for SHGs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, inaugurated the six day training program for the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Pashu Mitra initiative at the TSIRD on Saturday. Speaking on the occassion, he said the government has been providing loans to women on a large scale. If the Pashu Mitra initiative is successful, more government services will be provided to the people in the villages through women’s associations, the Minister added.

