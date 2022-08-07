Home Cities Hyderabad

Errabelli Dayakar Rao launches six-day prog for SHGs

If the Pashu Mitra initiative is successful, more government services will be provided to the people in the villages through women’s associations, the Minister added.

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, inaugurated the six day training program for the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Pashu Mitra initiative at the TSIRD on Saturday. Speaking on the occassion, he said the government has been providing loans to women on a large scale. If the Pashu Mitra initiative is successful, more government services will be provided to the people in the villages through women’s associations, the Minister added.

