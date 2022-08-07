Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Water Board to streamline upkeep with AMS

90 contractors respond to the tender floated to take up AMS works for 2 years

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to scrap the method of allocating water supply, sewerage and electrical works on nomination basis and go for Annual Maintenance System (AMS) to increase efficiency, check delays and misuse of funds as well as avoiding inconvenience to citizens.

This would mean that all the 160 section managers in Water Board limits would be responsible for taking up emergency works without delay, unlike the earlier system of nomination, and hopefully bring more transparency.

The Water Board has invited tenders from agencies for taking up works on AMS for a period of two years, and the response has been overwhelming — over 90 contractors have already responded. Under AMS, the finalised agencies will attend day-to-day works like plugging water supply leakages, pollution, valve repairs and choked sewerage, overflows, replacement of damaged pipelines etc., for a period of two years.

The contracting agency has to complete the works on war footing basis for smooth functioning of water supply and sewerage systems, including MCC complaints. There will be two contractors per section at the disposal of the section manager — one for water supply and the other for sewerage works, one contractor at divisional level for electrical works.

in a  nutshell

As many as 400 contractors will be empanelled and works worth Rs 200 crore will be earmarked for next two years. Each section will be provided Rs 2 lakh per month for water supply and sewerage works, or `Rs 48-Rs 50 lakh per annum

Sewerage works consist of construction of collapsed /damaged manholes, raising and benching of manhole frames and covers bringing it in flush to the road level and minor replacement of damaged SWG/RCC sewer lines

The water supply works covers attending water supply leakages, chokes works, replacement of damaged sluice valves and its parts and attending pollution works

The electrical works cover repairs to pumps, motors and make the required designed discharge, boosters, power borewells, platforms, generators etc. providing lighting, wiring etc. for chlorination rooms, office rooms and to maintain energy efficiency.

