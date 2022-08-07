Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad native kills self in MP

Police said the couple were quarrelling with each other due to some difference, which they believe led to the victim taking the extreme step.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man from Hyderabad hanged himself at his residence in Madhya Pradesh allegedly due to harassment from his wife on Saturday. The victim Rahul Kumar worked as a civil engineer in MP and had moved from Bharat Nagar in the city along with his wife a while back.

Police said the couple were quarrelling with each other due to some difference, which they believe led to the victim taking the extreme step. Police have informed his parents who reside in Sanath Nagar in the city. However, they refused to divulge more details.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

