MLA Jeevan Reddy murder attempt: Accused was carrying an air pistol, find cops

Published: 07th August 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police, investigating the murder conspiracy against Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy, have learnt that while the main accused Prasad Goud did buy a pistol to use it against the MLA, he was carrying an air pistol and a knife at the time of his arrest. During their investigation, Banjara Hills police and West Zone Task Force sleuths found that the knife was purchased in Nanded for `1,800. Prasad’s acquaintance Sampath helped him procure the knife.

At a later date, Sampath also helped Prasad purchase the pistol from an unidentified seller from Uttar Pradesh. While Prasad paid `32,000 for the pistol, he could not succeed in buying bullets for the gun. As he had no bullets, Prasad bought an air pistol and pellets and reached the MLA’s residence at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills on Monday night. Police reportedly found that Prasad’s sole thought was to kill the MLA for giving approval for the suspension of his wife Lavanya Goud from the post of sarpanch for misappropriating funds. Lavanya was later added as an accused in the FIR. Investigation of the case continues.

