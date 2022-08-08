Security guard held for rape in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The news of a security guard raping a woman on August 4 came to light on Sunday. The police have reportedly arrested the accused under rape and house trespass charges. The accused Chinmay Saikia, who works as a security guard at a store near Road No. 5 of Banjara Hills, lured the victim on the pretext of special food items that he had ordered for her and raped her at her residence, said police. He had also allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences if she were to reveal the incident to anyone.

Days later, the victim reportedly sent a message to her friend saying that she wanted to kill herself. The friend forwarded the message to the survivor’s sister. This led to the victim’s sister enquiring the victim about what had transpired, after which she spilled the beans. The survivor’s sister lodged a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station.

HYDERABAD: The news of a security guard raping a woman on August 4 came to light on Sunday. The police have reportedly arrested the accused under rape and house trespass charges. The accused Chinmay Saikia, who works as a security guard at a store near Road No. 5 of Banjara Hills, lured the victim on the pretext of special food items that he had ordered for her and raped her at her residence, said police. He had also allegedly threatened the victim with dire consequences if she were to reveal the incident to anyone. Days later, the victim reportedly sent a message to her friend saying that she wanted to kill herself. The friend forwarded the message to the survivor’s sister. This led to the victim’s sister enquiring the victim about what had transpired, after which she spilled the beans. The survivor’s sister lodged a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station.