BJP State executive member dies by suicide at his residence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Executive member, Gnanendra Prasad, hanged himself to death at his residence in Allwyn Colony under Miyapur police station limits on Monday.

The victim seemed upset in the morning and had asked his personal assistant (PA) and wife Soumya Sri to not disturb him before going to the penthouse portion of the house. When the PA went to call him for breakfast, he didn’t get any response. He noticed that the door was locked from the inside and tried to open it by undoing the latch through the window.

As soon as he opened the window, he saw the victim hanging from the ceiling fan. He raised a cry for help, broke the door open and brought the body down. They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure was registered by Miyapur police based on a complaint filed by Soumya. No suicide note was found on the body, said police, adding that the matter is under probe.

