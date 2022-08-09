Jeevan assasination bid: Accused had managed to reach MLA’s bedroom

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accused Peddagani Prasad Goud, husband of former sarpanch of Kalladi gram panchayat in Nizamabad district, was officially placed under arrested on charges of conspiring to murder Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy. Briefing the media here on Monday, West Zone DCP Joel Davis said that investigation has revealed the role of five others in the case who he said were currently on the run.

According to Davis, “Prasad Goud used to look after the work that was the responsibility of the sarpanch, in this instance, his wife Lavanya. He completed some village development work worth `20 lakh and spent the entire amount from his pocket. In February 2022, on the recommendation of the MPO of Makloor mandal, the Nizamabad district Collector Nizamabad suspended Lavanya from the post of sarpanch and resultantly, the bills were not cleared. The accused suspected that the MLA had influenced the Collector and hence bore a grudge against Jeevan Reddy.”

Prasad approached Santosh and purchased a button knife from Nanded, and an air pistol from Mustafa Arms and Ammunition, Nampally. To procure a country-made pistol, he contacted one Suguna from Nizamabad who introduced him to Surendhar Dayawathi of Bellamkonda over phone who informed Goud that a firearm was available with one Munna Kumar of Bihar for `60,000.

Prasad handed over the cash to Suguna which she transferred to Munna Kumar with the help of D Srihari from Nalgonda. On July 15, Surender met Prasad at Bheemgal in Nizamabad, and handed over a country-made pistol without bullets. On July 25, Prasad along with Damai Sagarwent to Muzaffarpur in Bihar to get ammunition but Munna Kumar did not turn up.

Prasad on August 1 left for Hyderabad in his car along with the firearm, the air pistol and the knife and reached Jeevan Reddy’s residence at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills.Prasad found no one in the ground floor of the building premises, he enquired about the presence of MLA with Gangadhar, the cook who directed him to the third floor, where the MLA’s bedroom is located and can be reached through lift.

He got into the lift and loaded the air pistol and button knife and as soon as the lift door opened, Prasad pointed the gun at the MLA.Seeing Prasad, the MLA called for help and his staff caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the Banjara Hills police. Prasad faces four cases in Makloor police station and V Town PS, Nizamabad.

