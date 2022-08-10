850 kg plastic waste found littered in ‘no-plastic zone’ of  Amrabad Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) has been declared a ‘no-plastic zone’ for years, many visitors continue to litter the premises with plastic bottles, glasses and food item wrappers, among other things. To address this, forest officials have started a drive to clear the premises of plastic waste.

Spread across 2,800 square kilometres in Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts, the ATR is one of the biggest tiger reserves in the country. It attracts a lot of visitors and wildlife enthusiasts from Telangana and other States. However, with its unparalleled popularity comes the ills associated with it.

This has prompted the forest authorities to not only limit themselves to protection and expansion of forest cover but also tackle problems inside the area as well. As a result, Swachh Sevaks were deployed to clear plastic waste from the premises. Recently, they collected 850 kg of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and multi-layer plastic (MLP) items from the premises. The waste was sent to the segregation and bailing centre in Mannanur.

Eshwar Kavali, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Mannanur, told Express, “Initially, the management of plastic waste was not given much attention but considering the fact that it is harmful to wildlife, the department has actively started this cleaning drive from April.”

“Designated patches in the forest are assigned to 12 Swachh Sevaks. Forest vehicles also patrol and collect the waste. We segregate and compress the different kinds of plastic trash. We have also tied up with a startup, Recycle, who further process the bales and MLP is recycled and made into coasters with caps,” he explained.

Locals chip in

It’s not only the authorities who have observed the severity of the plastic problem. Several residents from the surrounding areas of the forest are also taking steps to deal with the issue.An Appapuram resident Leeladhar said, “Every year, the Saleshwaram Lingamaiah Jatara is held for three days inside the Nallamala forest, which is a part of the ATR. Crumpled flower waste, plastic glasses, footwear and other scraps are found lying around after the festivities end. So, eight villagers voluntarily started cleaning the surroundings and put them in the bins.”

“Now the Forest Department is also taking measures to reduce plastic pollution. Every day, three workers are employed to collect waste from Mannanur to the Vadrapalli area,” he added.

