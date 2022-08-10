GHMC to distribute three lakh eco-friendly clay idols

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: With the Supreme Court banning the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in water bodies across Greater Hyderabad limits from this year, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will procure as many as three lakh eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols in three varying sizes for distribution to citizens, mandap organisers and colony welfare associations free of cost.As many as 2.60 lakh clay idols of eight-inch size (20.32 cm), 30,000 idols of one feet size (12 inches), 10,000 clay idols of 1.5 feet size (18 inches) will be procured. Orders to the tune Rs 1.5 crore will be issued to the six agencies on August 10 that have been qualified in the tender process.

Tallest idol in Khairatabad

The agencies have to make the three lakh idols and hand them over to the GHMC on or before August 22. The estimated cost of an eight-inch idol is Rs 31.90, that of one-foot idol is Rs 130, while a 1.5-foot idol will cost Rs 323. Even the tallest Ganesh idol being built at Khairatabad, Hyderabad is made of clay. Apart from GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) will also procure the clay idols from various agencies and distribute the same to the citizens.

Raising awareness

GHMC officials told Express that they wanted to raise awareness and encourage use of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols by its citizens for the upcoming Vinayaka Chavithi festival 2022 for which purpose GHMC wants to distribute clay Ganesh idols at free of cost to the citizens. Ganesh clay idols will be procured in three different sizes and the same will be distributed to the people at GHMC circles and zonal offices from the last week of this month.The agencies have to deliver the idols using their own transport or hire vehicles from the manufacturer/suppliers site to specified locations within GHMC limits.

Harmful impact of PoP

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are scheduled to commence on August 31. GHMC’s goal is to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols instead of PoP as the latter will have harmful impact on the environment. The Ganesh idols will be made of natural clay without any artificial additives and with biodegradable material.

The Supreme Court last year allowed the immersion of Ganesha idols in the Hussainsagar lake “one last time” for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations 2021.

Last year, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana passed the order on a petition filed by the GHMC. The civic body had sought a stay of a September 9, 2021 order of the Telangana High Court banning the immersion of Ganesha idols made of PoP in the lake. The stay was based on the undertaking given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Telangana, that there would be no immersion of PoP idols from 2022.

Promoting the eco-friendly

The civic body is also coordinating with Ganesh pandal organisers and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to guide them towards eco-friendly idols. Simultaneously, the idol makers are being sensitised about the harm to the environment caused by PoP idols and synthetic colours and are being encouraged to make clay idols.They said GHMC desired to create awareness and encourage use of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols by its citizens for the upcoming festival.

Complying with the court directives

The civic body had sought a stay on an HC order banning the immersion of Ganesh idols made of PoP in Hussainsagar. The stay was based on the undertaking given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

that there would be no immersion of PoP idols from 2022

