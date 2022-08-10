Home Cities Hyderabad

Rakhis worth Rs 20,000 stolen from vendor in Hyderabad

Rakshabandhan which celebrates special bond between sister and brother on August 11 every year turned sour for a vendor of Rakhis.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rakshabandhan which celebrates special bond between sister and brother on August 11 every year turned sour for a vendor of Rakhis. His store set up on the footpath at Big Bazar, Abids, was robbed of Rakhis he stored for sale.

The incident took place in the late hours of Monday. The owner had set up the shop a couple of days back for the upcoming festival and chose the prime spot. Little did he know that his store would be robbed and he would suffer a loss during the peak time. He lodged a complaint with the police. In his complaint, he said he had suffered a loss of Rs 20,000.

