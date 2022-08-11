Home Cities Hyderabad

Atul Kabra: Etching memories with his pen 

“The doodle is a portrayal of Allu Arjun’s stylist’s journey with him since 2018 The events, the shoots, the shooping trips to revolutionlising the industry,” Atul shares. 

Published: 11th August 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

 

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  When something’s Allu Arjun-approved, you sit back and take notice. Popular artist Atul Kabra doodled the Icon star’s journey with his personal stylist as a birthday gift and the actor’s response left Atul jumping in joy. “The doodle is a portrayal of Allu Arjun’s stylist’s journey with him since 2018 The events, the shoots, the shooping trips to revolutionlising the industry,” Atul shares. 

The artists has used his pen for Rana Daggubati, Raghavendra singh Chauhan- Ex-Chief Justice of Telangana, Minoo Aggarwal, founder- DAV Public School, and Ram Reddy, founder of Sneha Chicken, among others! 

The conception and evolution of Doodle Kabra, founded by Atul, has been a journey of passion, breaking stereotypes, and spreading smiles and love. “I derive enormous satisfaction when I see how elated customers are of the work they entrusted me with. In these trying times, I’m glad that my doodles are the reason for somebody’s smile,” says he.

We live in a fast changing world. Somewhere along the way, digital damage has affected us all. We’ve forgotten what it feels like to put pen to paper we’ve forgotten that the pen is still the mightiest weapon there is. “That’s why I chose to create a venture that celebrates something that is simple, beautiful and heart warming. A venture that believes that the personal touch will always remain special,” says he who hustles between doodle and his marketing job at a unicorn company.

Two years after starting his doodling journey, he has had over 500 doodle orders, several collaborators, interviews and more. But none of these bring bigger joy than doodling now becoming a part of the school curriculum! “It’s even more special that it’s part of the same school that I grew up studying in, it’s not a small thing and — what a big honour it is for me,” he shares. 

Art has been a part of Atul ever since he was a child. “I took part in various competitions in school, and absolutely enjoyed it! For me doodling is the sound of my heart. What I feel, I put it out there.
In the last four years, shuffling jobs and cities made me lose touch with my passion, but thanks to the lockdown, I regained time to do what my heart wants.

My heart fills with joy when I get orders from all across the country. People talk to me about their favourite things, their characteristics, their dreams, and trust me enough to put it all in my doodles.It is the reactions I get from people that make every minute of it so worth it. I really wouldn’t have it any other way,” he tells CE. 

Atul says Doodle Kabra gave his life new direction. “Through Instagram, I started taking up projects on commission. The response was incredible, I was amused to see my work’s early popularity, especially because I had no formal training in arts. I thought about what I wanted: to work in a place where one is replaceable or do I want to do something I love? I chose the latter,” he signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allu Arjun Atul Kabra Doodle
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp