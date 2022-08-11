Atul Kabra: Etching memories with his pen 

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When something’s Allu Arjun-approved, you sit back and take notice. Popular artist Atul Kabra doodled the Icon star’s journey with his personal stylist as a birthday gift and the actor’s response left Atul jumping in joy. “The doodle is a portrayal of Allu Arjun’s stylist’s journey with him since 2018 The events, the shoots, the shooping trips to revolutionlising the industry,” Atul shares.

The artists has used his pen for Rana Daggubati, Raghavendra singh Chauhan- Ex-Chief Justice of Telangana, Minoo Aggarwal, founder- DAV Public School, and Ram Reddy, founder of Sneha Chicken, among others!

The conception and evolution of Doodle Kabra, founded by Atul, has been a journey of passion, breaking stereotypes, and spreading smiles and love. “I derive enormous satisfaction when I see how elated customers are of the work they entrusted me with. In these trying times, I’m glad that my doodles are the reason for somebody’s smile,” says he.

We live in a fast changing world. Somewhere along the way, digital damage has affected us all. We’ve forgotten what it feels like to put pen to paper we’ve forgotten that the pen is still the mightiest weapon there is. “That’s why I chose to create a venture that celebrates something that is simple, beautiful and heart warming. A venture that believes that the personal touch will always remain special,” says he who hustles between doodle and his marketing job at a unicorn company.

Two years after starting his doodling journey, he has had over 500 doodle orders, several collaborators, interviews and more. But none of these bring bigger joy than doodling now becoming a part of the school curriculum! “It’s even more special that it’s part of the same school that I grew up studying in, it’s not a small thing and — what a big honour it is for me,” he shares.

Art has been a part of Atul ever since he was a child. “I took part in various competitions in school, and absolutely enjoyed it! For me doodling is the sound of my heart. What I feel, I put it out there.

In the last four years, shuffling jobs and cities made me lose touch with my passion, but thanks to the lockdown, I regained time to do what my heart wants.

My heart fills with joy when I get orders from all across the country. People talk to me about their favourite things, their characteristics, their dreams, and trust me enough to put it all in my doodles.It is the reactions I get from people that make every minute of it so worth it. I really wouldn’t have it any other way,” he tells CE.

Atul says Doodle Kabra gave his life new direction. “Through Instagram, I started taking up projects on commission. The response was incredible, I was amused to see my work’s early popularity, especially because I had no formal training in arts. I thought about what I wanted: to work in a place where one is replaceable or do I want to do something I love? I chose the latter,” he signs off.

