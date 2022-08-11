Nalgonda youth planned blade attack on woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The brutal attack on a BBA third-year student in Nalgonda on Tuesday was planned by the accused, Rohit, according to police. He had carried a blade with him when he went to meet the victim, Navya at the Forest Office Park. Nalgonda One Town police made official on Wednesday the arrest of Rohit.

A special team formed to nab him found him on the outskirts of Nalgonda soon after the attack on his senior student. Briefing the media, Rema Rajeshwari, Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda, said, “Rohit has been harassing the victim for almost seven months. He called the victim through his friend to meet him at the Forest Office Park on Miryalguda road. When Rohit saw Navya with her friend, said he would like to talk to her privately and called her aside. Immediately, he took out the blade and attacked Navya indiscriminately on mouth, throat, stomach, both legs and hands before fleeing.”

The SP said that a scientific investigation will be done into the case in a time-bound manner to ensure quick conviction of the accused. She assured safety and full support to the victim and her family.

Rohit was remanded in judicial custody by a local court.

