Rachakonda cops arrest 3rd accused in fake certificates racket

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police who have been probing the fake education certificates racket have apprehended one more offender, the third one, for procuring fake graduation certificates by paying Rs 1.3 lakh.The accused Dayakar Reddy, 25, did his BTech (Civil) in AVN Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ibrahimpatnam in 2014-2018. When he failed to clear the 11 backlogs, he decided to purchase a graduation certificate to travel to the United States for studies. He then contacted VISA slot booking agent Muddam Swamy who promised to get him fake certificates for Rs 1.3 lakh for which Reddy made the payment. Swamy told him that he would send the certificate by an Ola biker. As the driver handed over the documents, the police, who by then got a tip-off, arrested Reddy.
