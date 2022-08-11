Home Cities Hyderabad

Rachakonda cops arrest 3rd accused in fake certificates racket

As the driver handed over the documents, the police, who by then got a tip-off, arrested Reddy.

Published: 11th August 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police who have been probing the fake education certificates racket have apprehended one more offender, the third one, for procuring fake graduation certificates by paying Rs 1.3 lakh.The accused Dayakar Reddy, 25, did his BTech (Civil) in AVN Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ibrahimpatnam in 2014-2018. When he failed to clear the 11 backlogs, he decided to purchase a graduation certificate to travel to the United States for studies. He then contacted VISA slot booking agent Muddam Swamy who promised to get him fake certificates for Rs 1.3 lakh for which Reddy made the payment. Swamy told him that he would send the certificate by an Ola biker. As the driver handed over the documents, the police, who by then got a tip-off, arrested Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rachakonda
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp